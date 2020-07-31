KLM says 1,500 new job cuts will bring total reduction to 20%

31st July 2020

An airport tractor passes behind the fin tail of a plane of Dutch airline KLM at the airport in Bremen, northern Germany. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, said on Friday it would cut 1,500 additional jobs as part of a restructuring in which it needs to cut emissions by 50% by 2030 as well as prepare for recovering traffic after the coronavirus outbreak.

Parent company Air France-KLM on Thursday reported a 1.55 billion euro ($1.8 billion) operating loss for the second quarter, with traffic down 95% from a year earlier.

KLM said the new cuts would mean its workforce, 33,000 before the pandemic, would be reduced by 20% in all by 2022. It did not rule out further cuts. 

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

U.S. records nearly 25,000 coronavirus deaths in July

31st July 2020

KLM says 1,500 new job cuts will bring total reduction to 20%

31st July 2020

Mediaset pan European TV plan hits new obstacle in Spain

31st July 2020

BNP Paribas to move 400 jobs to Europe due to Brexit

31st July 2020

Roche bid to retool arthritis drug for COVID-19 fails

31st July 2020

Hurricane Isaias forecast to move near Florida over the weekend

31st July 2020

Midnight Express Director Alan Parker passes away

31st July 2020

Malta:

31st July 2020

Malta: Doctors threaten clinic closures, appointment disruptions over mass events

31st July 2020

Malta: Vince Muscat demands pardon in return for information on Caruana Galizia murder

31st July 2020
%d bloggers like this: