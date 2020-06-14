Kim Jong Un’s sister threatens military action against South Korea

(FILE) - An undated picture released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) and Kim's younger sister Kim Yo-jong (L) touring a military unit on an island off the North Korean mainland near the sea border with South Korea in the East Sea. EPA-EFE/KCNA

South Korea convened in an emergency security meeting on Sunday in response to Pyongyang’s threats to cut off all ties with Seoul, demolish a liaison office and take military action against its rival.

South Korean National Security Director Chung Eui-yong held a video conference with security ministers, diplomatic chiefs and military generals, “to examine the current situation of the (Korean) peninsula,” the presidential Blue House said in a statement. Chung urged North Korea to uphold reconciliation agreements.

The meeting came hours after Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, slammed South Korea as “the enemy” and said Seoul would soon witness the collapse of a “useless” liaison office in the border town of Kaesong.

“By exercising my power authorized by the supreme leader, our party and the state, I gave an instruction to the arms of the department in charge of the affairs with the enemy to decisively carry out the next action,” she said in a statement, without providing details,

“Our army, too, will determine something for cooling down our people’s resentment and surely carry out it, I believe,” she added.

The North Korean politician also said she felt it was “high time to break with the South Korean authorities” in a likely reference to previous threats of cutting all ties with the Seoul government.

Kim Yo Jong’s influence has been growing in recent months amid rumors of her brother’s health issues. In addition to being the most powerful woman in the isolated country, state media recently confirmed Kim Yo Jong has taken charge of ties with South Korea.

