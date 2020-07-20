Kanye West launches Presidential campaign

epa08528940 (FILE) - US entertainer Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald J. Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 11 October 2018 (reissued 05 July 2020). West announced on twitter that he was 'running for president of the United States'. The US will hold presidential elections on November 3, 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Kanye West has officially launched his campaign for the 2020 US presidential election, with an unorthodox rally in Charleston, South Carolina.

United States rapper and fashion designer Kanye West broke down in tears on Sunday at a rally to launch his surprise campaign for November’s presidential elections.

Wearing a bullet-proof jacket marked “security” and with 2020 shaved onto the back of his head, 43-year-old West gave an hour-long rambling speech in which he ranted about abortion and pornography, and argued policy with attendees.

West, 43, is running as a candidate for his self-styled “Birthday Party”.

At the event, the rapper appeared to make policy decisions off-the-cuff, and went on several rants – including on abortion and on Harriet Tubman.

Fans have questioned whether his last-minute bid for the White House is actually a promotional stunt.

The Charleston rally did little to clarify whether his run is genuine. But a now-deleted tweet sent from West’s account on Saturday, appearing to show the song list for a new album, added to the speculation.

The event, held at a wedding and conference hall in the city, was said to be open to registered guests only – but West’s campaign website had no function

West told the audience at a wedding and convention venue in Charleston, South Carolina, how he had wanted his wife, Kim Kardashian, to get an abortion when she was pregnant with North, their oldest daughter. He then revealed his father also had wanted to abort him.

“My dad wanted to abort me. My mum saved my life. There would’ve been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy,” West said, bursting into tears.

He later shouted, “I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter!

Al Jazeera / BBC

Like this: Like Loading...

Related