Juventus set to sign Arthur Melo

epa08263199 FC Barcelona's Arthur Melo reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, traditionally known as 'El Clasico', at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 01 March 2020. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Italian team Juventus are set to sign Brazil international Arthur Melo from Barcelona after the midfielder agreed a five-year contract with the Italian champions and passed a medical, according to Spanish media reports on Sunday.

The move is part of a twin negotiation between the clubs which involves Bosnia midfielder Miralem Pjanic moving to Barca, said reports in sports dailies Mundo Deportivo and Marca.

