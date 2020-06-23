Juventus return to winning ways restoring four-point lead

epa08502833 Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates scoring the 0-2 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match Bologna FC vs Juventus at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, 22 June 2020. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

Juventus returned to winning ways yesterday evening after losing out the Italian Cup Final to Napoli on penalties last week.

Yesterday, they beat Bologna 2-0 at the Renato Dall’Ara stadium in Romagna, goals courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo, from the penalty spot and Paulo Dybala. Both goals were scored in the first half. Danilo was later sent off for Juventus.

In the other Serie A matches Fiorentina drew Brescia (1-1) while Milan secured an emphatic victory (1-4) away to lowly Lecce.

With this victory, Juventus restored a four-point gap on Lazio. The Biancocelesti face a stern test this evening away to Atalanta. In other Serie A fixtures, Inter, who sit in third place, host Sassuolo, while Roma play Sampdoria.

