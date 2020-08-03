July was the worst month of the coronavirus pandemic

3rd August 2020

Guatemalan painter Kevin Perez works on a mural honoring health workers in Guatemala City, Guatemala. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Reading Time: < 1 minute

July was the worst month of the coronavirus pandemic so far for many countries, with more than 8 million cases recorded – nearly as many as the first six months of the outbreak put together, figures have shown.

With global infections passing 18 million on Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned over the weekend that the pandemic continues to accelerate, with cases doubling about every six weeks.

The United States reported a record 1.87 million cases in July, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, more than twice the figure for the previous record month, April, when 860,000 new cases were reported. India, with the third-highest number of cases worldwide, also saw the vast majority of its cases confirmed in July, with 1.1 million of its 1.75 million infections reported in the past four weeks.

Brazil saw 1.2 million of its 2.7 million cases – the second-highest worldwide – reported in July, while South Africa saw 300,000 in July, compared with 116,000 in June. South Africa is the fourth-worst affected country in terms of cases, and passed 500,000 cases on Saturday.

 

Read more via The Guardian/ Johns Hopkins University tracker

Tags:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Latin America sees coronavirus cases near 5 million

3rd August 2020

July was the worst month of the coronavirus pandemic

3rd August 2020

Russia to scrap Cyprus tax deal after talks fail

3rd August 2020

HSBC accelerates 35,000 job cuts amid Covid-19 profit plunge

3rd August 2020

Greece makes masks compulsory on ship decks

3rd August 2020

German finance minister opposes extension of VAT cut

3rd August 2020

WHO says there may never be a ‘silver bullet’ for COVID-19

3rd August 2020

Poland to enforce virus regulations in shops

3rd August 2020

Photo Story: New landing of migrants in Lampedusa, southern Italy

3rd August 2020
%d bloggers like this: