July 19th 1992 – The Sicilian Mafia strikes again – 90kgs of Semtex kill Paolo Borsellino

Only two months had passed since the Capaci massacre and Italy once again had to come to terms with the massacre mafia.

Judge Paolo Borsellino and agents of the escort Agostino Catalano, Emanuela Loi, Vincenzo Li Muli, Walter Eddie Cosina and Claudio Traina are killed in via D’Amelio. On television, we witness helplessly another devastation.

A Fiat 126, padded with 90 kilos of Semtex-H, is the new warning to the “respectable” judiciary. The car parked under Borsellino’s mother’s house blew up when the judge arrives.

In the explosion, with Borsellino, five men of the escort are killed.

The only survivor is the agent Antonino Vullo, the first witness to tell the story: “Borsellino and my colleagues had already got out of the cars, while I had been driving. I was maneuvering to park the car that was at the head of the procession I didn’t hear any noise, nothing suspicious, absolutely nothing. Suddenly it was hell. I saw a big blaze, I heard the armored car jump. The shock wave threw me from the seat. I don’t know how I did it. getting out of the car. Around me there were scraps of human flesh scattered everywhere. ” Borsellino knew it.

Since Falcone’s death everything had changed and he was no longer smiling. He often repeated the phrase “Now it’s my turn”, as soon as he heard about the load of TNT that arrived in Palermo. All he had to do was speed up the investigation into Giovanni’s death and he did so. In his red diary he wrote down everything in detail.

A “precious diary” disappeared from his case a few minutes after the massacre.

