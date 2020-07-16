Johnson on collision course with Scotland and Wales on post-Brexit regulations of UK’s internal market

epa08351081 A general view of Westminster Bridge in Central London, Britain, 08 April 2020. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Boris Johnson’s government is on collision course with Scotland and Wales after releasing proposals for a post-Brexit settlement which have been denounced by the Scottish National Party as a Westminster power grab.

Ministers warned that without action to protect the UK’s internal market, businesses risked “a complex and increasingly fragmented regulatory environment” after departure from the EU.

The Independent (UK) reports that the plans contained in a government white paper include the creation of an independent body to “monitor and analyse” regulations passed in the four nations of the UK to ensure that they do not diverge in a way which would create barriers to trade.

The SNP’s leader in Westminster warned on Wednesday that the creation of an “unelected, unaccountable” organisation to pass judgment on the decisions of the Scottish parliament would not be accepted.

