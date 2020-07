Reading Time: < 1 minute

US actor Johnny Depp arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain, 10 July 2020.

Depp is suing The Sun’s newspaper publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) over claims he abused his ex-wife, US actress Amber Heard, reports state.

Via EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/WILL OLIVER

