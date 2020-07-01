Joe Biden will not hold campaign rallies due to the coronavirus pandemic

Democratic candidate Joe Biden departs after speaking about the coronavirus at the Hotel Du Pont in Wilmington, Delaware, USA. EPA-EFE/TRACIE VAN AUKEN

US Democrat Joe Biden has said he will not hold presidential campaign rallies during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is the most unusual campaign, I think, in modern history,” Mr Biden said at a press conference in Delaware.

His rival, President Donald Trump, saw lower-than-expected turnout for a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June and his campaign has announced no new rallies.

Opinion polls show Mr Biden with an almost double-digit lead over Mr Trump as the 3 November election looms.

On Tuesday, Mr Biden told reporters: “I’m going to follow the doc’s orders – not just for me but for the country – and that means that I am not going to be holding rallies.

“I won’t be holding rallies.”

The former US vice-president under Barack Obama also said he has not yet been tested for Covid-19, which has killed almost 130,000 people in the US.

Citing the pandemic, Mr Biden has limited his public appearances, conducting interviews from a makeshift TV studio in his basement, leading the Trump campaign to dub him “Hidin’ Biden”.

