Jet2 warns Britons to return from Spain early or find their own way

31st July 2020

File photo EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Jet2 has warned some of its customers in Spain that they should return to the UK earlier than planned or risk having to make their own way home.

The travel firm is suspending flights and holidays to Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Majorca, Menorca and Ibiza up to and including 9 August.

Flights to mainland Spain had already been cancelled and the company is operating empty outbound flights to bring customers home until 3 August.

Travellers returning to the UK from Spain will have to isolate for 14 days, but government advice was that they did not need to leave the country ahead of schedule.

The UK is advising against non-essential travel to Spain, including the Balearic and Canary Islands.

