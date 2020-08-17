Preloader
Jennifer Brady wins first WTA title

1 Min Read
American Jennifer Brady clinched her first career WTA title on Sunday, defeating Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann 6-3 6-4 in the Top Seed Open final. 

The hard court, outdoor competition in Lexington, Kentucky, marked the WTA’s first tournament in the United States since the coronavirus outbreak forced almost all sport into a long break earlier this year. 

In the first set, a defensive effort saw Brady save all four break points faced before going on the attack in the second set, winning more than 80% of her first serve points in front of the empty stands.

Reuters

By Corporate Dispatch

