Jeffrey Epstein ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell charged in US

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, an ex-girlfriend of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has been charged in the US after being arrested by the FBI.

She is accused of assisting Epstein’s abuse of minors by helping to recruit and groom victims known to be underage.

After being arrested in New Hampshire, she was brought to court and remanded in custody, for transfer to New York.

Ms Maxwell, 58, has previously denied any involvement in or knowledge of Epstein’s alleged sexual misconduct.

Epstein died in prison on 10 August as he awaited, without the chance of bail, his trial on sex trafficking charges.

He was arrested last year in New York following allegations that he was running a network of underage girls – some as young as 14 – for sex. His death was determined to be suicide.

