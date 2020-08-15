Japan to send team to Mauritius to assist in oil spill

A detailed view of the broken hull of the MV Wakashio, a Japanese owned Panama-flagged bulk carrier after it ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Saturday Tokyo planned to send a team of officials from the ministry and other specialists to Mauritius to assess the damage from an oil spill.

A Japanese bulk carrier struck a coral reef off Mauritius on July 25, spilling about 1,000 tonnes of fuel oil and triggering a state of “environmental emergency” in what some scientists call the country’s worst ecological disaster.

Removing the ship will be a delicate operation and is likely to take months. France, which once ruled Mauritius as a colony, has said it will assist with the cleanup.

Koizumi also told reporters on Saturday he saw the oil spill as a grave crisis that could lead to a loss of biodiversity. The ship, MV Wakashio, is owned by Japan’s Nagashiki Shipping and chartered by Mitsui OSK Lines.

A handout satellite image made available by MAXAR Technologies shows the MV Wakashio, a Japanese owned Panama-flagged bulk carrier ship which is leaking oil after it ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius. EPA-EFE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / HANDOUT

