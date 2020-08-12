Japan introduces food delivery robot to promote social distancing

12th August 2020

Food is delievered to customers during a test of DeliRo delivery robot, at Takanawa Gateway Fest in Tokyo, Japan. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan’s robotic technology company ZMP Inc. has made a test run of DeliRo, a delivery robot to help enforce social distancing in catering establishments.

The robot demonstrated remote online ordering and autonomous delivery from a food shop to a customer at Takanawa Gateway Fest in Tokyo.

 A food stall staff loads noodles onto DeliRo delivery robot during a test run at Takanawa Gateway Fest in Tokyo, Japan, 12 August 2020. . EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The customer can open the robot’s delivery box using their smartphone.

By using autonomous driving technology, DeliRo automatically drives at a maximum speed of 6 km/h while using cameras and laser sensors to recognize the surrounding environment and avoid obstacles.

 

