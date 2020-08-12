Japan introduces food delivery robot to promote social distancing
Japan’s robotic technology company ZMP Inc. has made a test run of DeliRo, a delivery robot to help enforce social distancing in catering establishments.
The robot demonstrated remote online ordering and autonomous delivery from a food shop to a customer at Takanawa Gateway Fest in Tokyo.
The customer can open the robot’s delivery box using their smartphone.
By using autonomous driving technology, DeliRo automatically drives at a maximum speed of 6 km/h while using cameras and laser sensors to recognize the surrounding environment and avoid obstacles.
