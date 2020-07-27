Jamie Vardy wins Golden Boot award
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy won the Premier League’s Golden Boot award for the top scorer after finishing the season with 23 goals.
Vardy was unable to score in Leicester’s 2-0 final day loss to Manchester United on Sunday — a result which meant the Foxes missed out on a Champions League place and had to settle for fifth place and the Europa League next season.
The 33-year-old is the oldest player to win the award and the first from Leicester City and popped Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Southampton’s Danny Ings, who finished on 22 goals each.
“It’s a wonderful individual achievement,” said Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers. “We wouldn’t be where we are without his quality and goals.
Reuters
