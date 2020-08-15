Ivic appointed Watford head coach

epa08567345 Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure (L), Danny Welbeck (C) and Roberto Pereyra (R) during the English Premier League match between Arsenal London and Watford in London, Britain, 26 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Rui Vieira/NMC/Pool EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Watford have appointed Serbia’s Vladimir Ivic as their new head coach on a one-year deal with an option for a second year, the relegated club announced on Saturday.

Ivic, 43, started his managerial career with Greek side PAOK in 2013 before taking over Maccabi Tel Aviv in 2018, leading them to the Israeli Premier League title twice in the last two seasons.

“First of all, from the beginning I have a big expectation of myself and of my coaching staff,” Ivic, who starts on Monday, said in a statement here

“It’s my first time in England and I need to adapt as fast as possible, to do the best for the club is very important to me.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related