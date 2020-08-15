Ivic appointed Watford head coach
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Watford have appointed Serbia’s Vladimir Ivic as their new head coach on a one-year deal with an option for a second year, the relegated club announced on Saturday.
Ivic, 43, started his managerial career with Greek side PAOK in 2013 before taking over Maccabi Tel Aviv in 2018, leading them to the Israeli Premier League title twice in the last two seasons.
“First of all, from the beginning I have a big expectation of myself and of my coaching staff,” Ivic, who starts on Monday, said in a statement here
“It’s my first time in England and I need to adapt as fast as possible, to do the best for the club is very important to me.”
