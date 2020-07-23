ITTF announces that table-tennis events suspension to be extended until end of August

epa08073414 Ma Long of China in action against Fan Zhendong of China during their Men's singles finals match of the ITTF World Tour Grand Finals Table Tennis tournament in Zhengzhou, China, 15 December 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has announced that its events will remain suspended until the end of August, with the Czech Open the latest tournament impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ITTF initially suspended events in March as the global health crisis worsened, and the ongoing impact of coronavirus has led to the governing body’s Executive Committee maintaining the halt in play.

Action at the Czech Open was originally scheduled to take place between August 25 and 30 in Olomouc.

The Czech Table Tennis Association and the ITTF agreed the event was “impossible to stage” amid ongoing travel restrictions and potential risks to health and safety.

The ITTF thanked organisers for their hard work towards the preparation of the event.

Separately, the ITTF confirmed the Hong Kong Open, another World Tour event, will not be re-arranged this year.

The competition was initially scheduled for May 5 to 10 before being postponed.

