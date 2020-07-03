Italy’s service sector shrinks in June despite lockdown end

A man wearing a face mask sits in a restaurant's outdoor seating area at Piazza Navona, in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Italy’s service sector contracted for a fourth month running in June but much less sharply than in May, a survey showed on Friday, after the country ended its coronavirus lockdown.

The IHS Markit Business Activity Index for services rose to 46.4 from 28.9 in May, remaining below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of 17 analysts had pointed to a reading of 47.0.

April’s 10.8 was the lowest reading since the survey began in January 1998, reflecting a government lockdown that shuttered all but essential services for the whole month to try to contain one of the world’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks.

A full range of services, from restaurants to hairdressers and gymnasiums, gradually reopened in Italy during May.

The sub-index for new business in the services sector rebounded in June to 44.6 from 30.7 in May although it too remained below the 50 mark.

IHS Markit’s sister survey for manufacturing on Wednesday showed activity shrinking in June for the 21st month running but less steeply than the month before.

The composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for services and manufacturing climbed in June to 47.6 from 33.9 in May, remaining below 50.

The euro zone’s third-largest economy shrank 5.3% in the first quarter from the previous three months, the steepest fall in gross domestic product since ISTAT’s current series began in 1995.

The government of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party is forecasting a full-year 2020 GDP decline of 8%. Most think-tanks forecast even steeper contractions.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related