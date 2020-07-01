Italy’s Eni makes gas discovery in Mediterranean Sea off Egypt

The offices in Italian gas company Eni's in San Donato Milanese, near Milan. EPA-EFE/Andrea Canali

A new gas discovery was declared in the Mediterranean sea offshore Egypt.

In a statement, Italy’s Eni said that it has successfully drilled the first exploration well in the North El Hammad license, in the conventional Egyptian waters of the Nile Delta, on the prospect called Bashrush.

The discovery further extends to the west the gas potential of the Abu Madi formation reservoirs discovered and produced from the so-called “Great Nooros Area”.

Eni added that the new discovery is located in 22 meters of water depth, 11 km from the coast and 12 km North-West from the Nooros field and about 1 km west of the Baltim South West field, both already in production.

The well discovered a single 152 meters thick gas column within the Messinian age sandstones of the Abu Madi formation with excellent petrophysical properties. The well will be tested for production.

Eni, together with its partners BP and Total, in coordination with the Egyptian Petroleum Sector, will begin screening the development options of this new discovery, with the aim of “fast tracking” production through synergies with the area’s existing infrastructures.

In the North El Hammad concession, which is in participation with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), Eni through its affiliate IEOC holds 37.5% interest, the role of Operator, BP holds the 37.5%, and Total holds the 25% of the Contractor interest.

Eni has been present in Egypt since 1954, where it operates through IEOC Production. The 2020 equity production of IEOC is in the range of 280,000 boepd.

