Italy to resume migrant repatriations to Tunisia

Migrants wait to board the 'Gnv Azzurra' quarantine ship at the port of Lampedusa Island, southern Italy, 04 August 2020. According to media reports, migrants arriving with vans and in groups of ten, with backpacks and their luggage, are boarding the Gnv Azzurra quarantine ship, which arrived in the morning at dawn at the port of Italy's southernmost island after leaving Sicily's Porto Empedocle the day before. The ship will host almost all the migrant guests from the island's hotspot, which has been collapsing for days because its capacity is of about 100 people, media added. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

The Italian interior ministry announced that the repatriation of Tunisian migrants who land in Italy will resume on August 10.

These repatriations had stopped during the coronavirus lockdown.

The ministry said that, under the terms of an agreement with Tunis, two flights carrying a maximum of 40 returning Tunisians each can run for the repatriations every week.

Italy has seen a big rise in the arrival of migrants from North Africa in recent weeks, putting immense strain on its reception facilities.

Many of the arrivals have come from Tunisia.

Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese, meanwhile, said that the reinforcement of the military contingent on the border with Slovenia was “imminent”.

The minister made the pledge and said the government was devoting “maximum attention to the migratory phenomenon in the north east” during a meeting with Tatjana Rojc and Debora Serracchiani, two lawmakers from the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region.

ANSA

