Italy set to extend obligation to wear masks and ban on discos as coronavirus cases rise

The Italian government is set to extend the coronavirus-related obligation for people must wear facemasks in enclosed public spaces, such as in shops and on public transport, at least until the end of August, sources said on Thursday.

The government is preparing a new decree with measures to combat COVID-19, the sources said.

The decree is likely to uphold many of the restrictions that are currently in force.

These are expected to include the continuation of the ban of night clubs and discos operating..

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Thursday that, while Italy has overcome the worst of the coronavirus emergency, the “battle has not been won”.”Zero risk does not exist,” Speranza told the Senate as he reported on the measures the government has adopted to combat COVID-19.. “The path of reopening (activities) should continue along the lines of prudence and caution that have brought us this far in a positive way. “Three rules remain – masks, social distancing and hand washing.

“These essential rules must continue throughout August and beyond”.

The health ministry said Thursday that Italy has registered 402 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

That was up from 396 cases on Thursday, which was a big increase with respect to the previous day.

The ministry said six COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours.

That is down from 10 deaths on Wednesday.

Italy’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 35,187.

The total number of cases registered in Italy, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, is 249,204.

