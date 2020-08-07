Italy set to extend obligation to wear masks and ban on discos as coronavirus cases rise

7th August 2020

Few tourists visit Piazza di Spagna in Rome's city centre, Italy, 06 August 2020. The Italian tourism industry is experiencing an unprecedented crisis in the wake of the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Italian government is set to extend the coronavirus-related obligation for people must wear facemasks in enclosed public spaces, such as in shops and on public transport, at least until the end of August, sources said on Thursday.

The government is preparing a new decree with measures to combat COVID-19, the sources said.

The decree is likely to uphold many of the restrictions that are currently in force.

These are expected to include the continuation of the ban of night clubs and discos operating..

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Thursday that, while Italy has overcome the worst of the coronavirus emergency, the “battle has not been won”.”Zero risk does not exist,” Speranza told the Senate as he reported on the measures the government has adopted to combat COVID-19.. “The path of reopening (activities) should continue along the lines of prudence and caution that have brought us this far in a positive way. “Three rules remain – masks, social distancing and hand washing.
“These essential rules must continue throughout August and beyond”.

The health ministry said Thursday that Italy has registered 402 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

That was up from 396 cases on Thursday, which was a big increase with respect to the previous day.

The ministry said six COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours.

That is down from 10 deaths on Wednesday.

Italy’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 35,187.

The total number of cases registered in Italy, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, is 249,204.

Read more via ANSA

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 214,214, makes tests mandatory for returnees from ‘high-risk’ countries

7th August 2020

Flights delayed or cancelled at Eindhoven Airport

7th August 2020

Malta-24 News Briefing Friday 7th August 2020

7th August 2020

Swiss government signs agreement with Moderna for COVID-19 vaccine

7th August 2020

WHO chief says no country will be safe until we are all safe

7th August 2020

Tourism-reliant Thailand shelves ‘travel bubble’ plan as Asia virus cases rise

7th August 2020

Italy set to extend obligation to wear masks and ban on discos as coronavirus cases rise

7th August 2020

UK insists it will not hesitate to add more countries to quarantine list

7th August 2020

Sevilla, Leverkusen cruise into Europa League quarter-finals

7th August 2020
%d bloggers like this: