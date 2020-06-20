Italy sees Covid-19 ‘warning signs’ after Rome outbreaks

People walk past a graffiti mural depicting legendary Italian actor Alberto Sordi (R) driving a motorcycle and wearing his iconic outfit from the film 'An American in Rome' as the current mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi (L), rides pillion, painted on a wall in the Bohemian and trendy Trastevere district of Rome, Italy. The mural was painted by street artist Harry Greb. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy’s top health agency on Friday urged caution after last week seeing “warning signs” of new coronavirus transmission, especially over outbreaks of cases in Rome.

In its weekly report, the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) said the situation was generally positive but that there was still “a significant circulation of the virus”.

“In some regions, a high number of new cases of COVID-19 infection continues to be reported,” the agency said in the report for the week June 8-14.

Lazio, the region including the capital Rome, topped the number of cases, exceeding Lombardy, the original epicentre of the epidemic in the country.

Two outbreaks were identified in recent days in Rome, where health officials say the situation is “under control”. One was an illegally occupied building in a working-class neighbourhood and the other in a hospital.

“This should encourage caution because it indicates that in certain parts of the country, the circulation of the virus is still significant,” the report said.

Read more via France 24/AFP

Like this: Like Loading...

Related