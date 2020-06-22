Italy registers 218 new cases and 533 recoveries during past 24 hours

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte wears a face mask as he arrives for a visit to the Civil Protection headquarters to attend a tribute to the medical staff of the agency's coronavirus task force in Rome, Italy, 22 June 2020. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIAN

218 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Italy in the past 24 hours, taking up the country’s tally to 238,720. 23 people died.

Lombardy accounted for 143 of the new cases, from a total of 7,776 swabs.

Italy registered 533 recoveries during the same timeframe, taking this tally to 183,426 with the number of active cases declining by 276.

The Civil Protection said that more than 90% of active patients, equivalent to roughly 18,500 persons, are currently in isolation at home with no or very mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, earlier this afternoon, Reuters reported that Italy is preparing a new spending package worth 15-20 billion euros to help its battered economy through the coronavirus crisis, which will push its budget deficit beyond 11% of national output, according to a government source.

The new package, which must be approved by parliament, will involve additional borrowing and drive Italy‘s public debt towards 157% of national output from the 155.7% currently targeted, the source added.

via Reuters / Tgcom

