Italy May industry output rebounds much more strongly than expected after lockdown

Italian industrial output rebounded much more strongly than expected in May after plunging in the previous two months due to a coronavirus lockdown, data showed on Friday.

National statistics institute ISTAT reported a production increase of 42.1% in May from the month before, almost doubling the median forecast of a 22.8% rise in a Reuters survey of 22 analysts.

May’s data followed a drop of 20.5% in April (revised from -19.1%), and a record decline of 28.4% in March.

On a work-day adjusted year-on-year basis, output was still down 20.3% in May, following a 43.4% fall in April and a 29.4% drop in March.

The data reflects a government lockdown to try to contain Italy’s severe COVID-19 outbreak. The lockdown shuttered most firms during March and April, and was ended in May.

In the three months to May, industrial output in the euro zone’s third largest economy was down 29.9% compared with the December-to-February period.

Production rebounded across the board in May, ISTAT said. Output of consumer goods, investment goods and intermediate goods all leapt from the month before, while energy products posted a more modest increase.

Italian gross domestic product shrank by 5.3% in the first quarter from the previous three months, the steepest GDP fall since ISTAT’s current series began in 1995.

The government of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party forecasts a full-year 2020 GDP fall of 8%, but most forecasters expect an even steeper decline.

Italian industrial output fell by around a quarter during a steep double dip recession between 2008 and 2013.

It regained only a small part of that during a modest recovery in the subsequent years, which has now been shattered by the coronavirus emergency.

