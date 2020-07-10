Italy introduces entry ban for 13 countries amid rising coronavirus cases

Members of the Italian Red Cross stand in front of travellers going through checks at Leonardo da Vinci International Airport in Fiumicino, near Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/REDAZIONE TELENEWS

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza signed an order for an entry ban for 13 countries considered at risk”.

The order was signed by the Minister of Health after hearing the ministers of Foreign Affairs, the Interior and Transport.

Prohibition of entry and transit in Italy for those who in the fourteen previous days stayed or transited in 13 countries: Armenia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Chile, Kuwait, North Macedonia, Moldova, Oman, Panama, Peru, Republic Dominican.

“In the world, the pandemic is in its most acute phase. We cannot nullify the sacrifices made by the Italians in these months,” said Speranza as he announced the order.

The Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that Italy cannot allow people infected abroad to enter the country. “In Italy we have prepared a monitoring plan for the highly sophisticated infection monitoring between the various Regions. “We cannot allow positive and unmonitored people to come from foreign countries. Therefore we have imposed a series of restrictions for countries outside the EU.

Conte added that in the last few days, citizens from Bangladesh have arrived who were found to be positive for more than 70% of the cases. Thus added Conte, Italy had no option but to suspend flights from Bangladesh ” in an interview by the “Al rojo vivo” program, on the Spanish channel “La sexta”.

Meanwhile there have been 229 new coronavirus infections in Italy in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said Thursday, up from the 193 new cases registered on Wednesday.

More than half of Thursday’s new cases, 119, are in Lombardy, the hardest-hit region.

It said 12 COVID-19 sufferers have died in the last 24 hours, compared to 15 on Wednesday.

Overall, Italy’s coronavirus death toll is now 34,926.

The total number of cases here, including the deceased, the recovered and those who are currently positive, is now 242,363, the ministry said The virus spread, and daily death toll, have been slowing over the last few weeks.

