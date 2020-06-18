Italy insists nationalised Alitalia will not be in competition with low costs airlines

Italian airline 'Alitalia' planes are parked on the tarmac of Fiumicino's Leonardo da Vinci International airport, near Rome. EPA/TELENEWS

A new, state-controlled Alitalia will not be in competition with the low-cost carriers operating in the country, Italy’s transport minister said after meeting with officials of Ryanair, Easyjet and other airlines.

In a statement, minister Paola De Micheli also said that the extension of airline sector’s minimum wage rules to all the carriers operating in the country was not intended against budget airlines.

The Italian government had announced that it would set up a vehicle to nationalise ailing carrier Alitalia in the short term.

Rome is preparing to retake control of the loss-making airline after 11 years of difficult private management and three failed restructuring attempts.

Transport Minister Paola De Micheli said in a statement that a nationalised Alitalia could take over some assets from Air Italy, another struggling Italian carrier which is seeking expressions of interests for its assets and activities after its owners Qatar Airways and Alisarda in February agreed to place it into liquidation.

