Italy hits post-lockdown record of 642 new cases

Italy recorded 642 new infections in a day on Wednesday, hitting a new record since May when the country cautiously emerged from one of the longest lockdowns in the world after more than 30,000 Covid-related deaths.
Seven more people have died with the virus. The overall tally of cases has now risen to 255,178. The death toll now stands at 35,412.
On Sunday the government ordered the closure of discotheques and made masks compulsory outdoors in specific areas at night – the first real restrictions since the lockdown eased.
