Italy registers 223 new cases of coronavirus

The Italian health ministry said Friday that Italy has registered 223 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

That was up from 201 new cases on Thursday.

The health ministry said that 115 of Friday’s new cases, 51.5% of the fresh tally, had been in Lombardy, the worst-hit region.

It said 15 COVID-19 sufferers have died in the last 24 hours, down from 30 on Thursday.

The overall death toll is now 34,833.

The total number of cases here, including the currently positive, the deceased and those who have recovered, has risen to 241,184.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said earlier the fight had not yet been won despite a flattening curve.

Meanwhile, the R coronavirus infection rate has risen from 0.43 to 1.63 in Veneto, raising the risk from low to elevated, Governor Luca Zaia said Friday.

The resurgence after a long flattening is due to an outbreak in Vicenza, Zaia said.

In the city near Venice, he said, a businessman who returned from a trip to Bosnia tested positive after refusing to go to hospital after the first symptoms.

Zaia said he would step up prevention measures, introducing the enforced hospitalisation of those who refuse admittance.

