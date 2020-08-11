Italy evaluating tests on travellers from Greece, Spain, Malta and Croatia
Italy is evaluating the introduction of tests for vistors from Malta and Croatia in view of the spike in cases in the two countries. The decision was announced by the Italian Ministry of Health following the advice of the technical and medical team of the Italian government.
The decision was announced by Minister Roberto Speranza, who also announced that this decision will follow that of similar tests which are expected to be introduced to visitors from Spain and Greece.
Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera reported that the scientific and technical committee of the Italian government has warned that the country should be on maximum alert in view of the spike of coronavirus cases around Europe.
Minister Speranza said that the tests will be carried at the airports, the ports and also the train stations.
CD eNews / Corriere Della Sera
You must log in to post a comment.