Italy continues to register increase in coronavirus cases, 13 cases registered in Sicily

Coronavirus cases in Italy have continued to register an increase with the last bulletin issued Saturday registering 275 cases compared to 252 on Friday. The number of deaths is equal to that of Friday, 5, one of the lowest values ​​ever.

For the second consecutive day there were no deaths in Lombardy.

However, the region with the most contagions in the last 24 hours remained Lombardy, with 79 new cases, second Emilia Romagna, which registered 49 new positives, third on Veneto with 31 new cases.

In the ranking of new cases, Campania recorded 21 new cases, Lazio 19, Piedmont 16, Sicily 13, Tuscany 10, and then Puglia 8, the autonomous province of Bolzano 6, Friuli Venezia Giulia 5, 3 new cases were registered in Liguria, Abruzzo, Sardinia and Molise, 2 new cases in the Marche and in the autonomous province of Trento, a new case in Calabria and Basilicata.

Only Valle d’Aosta and Umbria have not identified new cases in the last 24 hours.

