Italy bans entry from Serbia, Kosovo and Montenegro due to COVID-19

Italy on Thursday banned people coming from Serbia, Kosovo and Montenegro from entering its territory to prevent the importation of COVID-19 cases from the outside.

“Anyone who has been in these territories in the last 14 days is prohibited from entry and transit in Italy. In the world the epidemic is in its hardest phase. We need the maximum caution to defend the progress we have made so far,” Health Minister Roberto Speranza said in a statement.

Last week Italy had already banned entry to people coming from 13 countries, including Brazil, that it said presented an excessive rate of COVID-19 infections.

