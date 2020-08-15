Italian woman who returned to Palermo from Malta with Covid-19 in serious condition

File photo of arrivals at an Italian airport. EPA-EFE/Gianluigi Basilietti

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The coronavirus pandemic in Malta continues to dominate the Italian headlines as Italian media reported that a woman who returned to Palermo from Malta is in serious condition in intensive care at the Cervello hospital in the Sicilian capital



She tested positive for Coronavirus last Thursday after returning from a trip to Malta.



The councillor for health, Ruggero Razza was quoted by Palermo Today as saying that there is concern about the Maltese outbreak of coronavirus especially because of the direct connection between Sicily and Malta.

This week Sicilian authorities ordered the quarantine followed by the swab for all Sicilians who have returned from Malta, Greece and Spain to be then followed with the mandatory quarantine to citizens residing in Sicily who return to the island after a period in Croatia.

Read more via PalermoToday

Like this: Like Loading...

Related