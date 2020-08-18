Preloader
Coronavirus, Italy

Italian schools will close temporarily if pupil tests positive

Schools will close temporarily and then reopen if a pupil tests positive after they reopen on September 14, Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri told Sky Tg24 Tuesday.

“There may be a temporary closure, but then the school will reopen,” he said. Sileri said “everyone” would be tested in the case of a positive result to a swab.

Sileri also said France may be added to the list of countries from which returning passengers must take COVID tests.

He also said “we expect a rise in COVID cases but we will live with it”. (ANSA).

