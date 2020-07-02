Thu. Jul 2nd, 2020

Italian police seize world record 14-ton haul of amphetamines made by ISIS

2nd July 2020

epa08520824 Members of the Naples branch of the Italian Guardia di Finanza (GdF) law enforcement agency inspect a world record seizure of a 14-ton haul of amphetamines, in the form of around 84 million tablets bearing the 'captagon' symbol and reportedly produced in war-torn Syria by the so-called Islamic State (IS or ISIS) militant group, hidden in three containers found in the port of Salerno, just south of Naples, southern Italy, 01 July 2020. According to the police, the value of the drug, which was found in three suspected containers containing paper cylinders for industrial use and machinery arriving at the port of Salerno, has been estimated at over one billion euro. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Members of the Naples branch of the Italian Guardia di Finanza (GdF) law enforcement agency inspect a world record seizure of a 14-ton haul of amphetamines, in the form of around 84 million tablets bearing the ‘captagon’ symbol.

The drugs were reportedly produced in war-torn Syria by the so-called Islamic State (IS or ISIS) militant grou and were hidden in three containers found in the port of Salerno, just south of Naples, southern Italy.

According to the police, the value of the drug, which was found in three suspected containers containing paper cylinders for industrial use and machinery arriving at the port of Salerno, has been estimated at over one billion euro.

Italian police seizes world record 14-ton haul of amphetamines made by the ISIS group in Syria

Italian police seizes world record 14-ton haul of amphetamines made by the ISIS group in Syria

 

Via EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: