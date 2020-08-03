Italian manufacturing activity rebounds in July

3rd August 2020

A worker wearing with gloves, protective glasses and mask, works in an Alcantara production plant after it's reopening following a lock down imposed by authorities to counter the spread of coronavirus and COVID-19 in Nera Montoro, Italy. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian manufacturing activity rebounded in July, hitting its highest level since June 2018, a survey showed on Monday, raising hopes that the economy was on the road to recovery following the coronavirus lockdown.

The IHS Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 51.9 last month from 47.5 in June, climbing above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction for the first time since August 2018.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of five analysts had pointed to a reading of 51.0.

The index slumped to a record low of 31.1 in April, reflecting the closure of most Italian factories in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19. Plants were allowed to reopen in May, and the index has now climbed for three months running.

IHS Markit’s subindex for output at manufacturers rose to 54.7 in July from a previous 50.8, continuing its revival from a low of 11.6 registered in April to post its strongest reading since March 2018.

The euro zone’s third-largest economy contracted 12.4% in the second quarter from the previous three months and 17.3% year-on-year, preliminary data showed on Friday, but the fall was less severe than many analysts had predicted.

s2.reutersmedia.net

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Italian manufacturing activity rebounds in July

3rd August 2020

Poland plans to merge utilities, carve out coal

3rd August 2020

Vietnam says early August ‘decisive time’ to avert large-scale virus spread

3rd August 2020

Lost book by master 18th-century printmaker Giovanni Battista Piranesi discovered

3rd August 2020

India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections

3rd August 2020

Greece opens its first underwater museum

3rd August 2020

Spain’s international tourist arrivals drop 98% in June

3rd August 2020

Big rise in coronavirus infections in Brussels

3rd August 2020

Russia reports more than 5,300 new coronavirus cases

3rd August 2020
%d bloggers like this: