Italian man tests positive for Covid-19 on return from vacation in Malta

6th August 2020

A file photo of a passenger at a check-in counter at Milan Linate Airport, outskirts of Milan, Italy.. EPA-EFE/ANDREA CANALI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian medical authorities in Umbria have opened an epidemiological investigation after a man returned to Italy from a holiday in Malta with Covid-19.

The case was registered in Stroncone, province of Terni. The man is a 27-year-old man who resulted positive for coronavirus in a swab performed by the health workers of the Terni Health District.

The man returned a few days ago from Malta and is currently at home in isolation.

An epidemiological investigation is underway to trace close contacts by the Public Health and Public Health Service of the Usl Umbria 2.

 

Via Corriere dell’ Umbria

Italian man tests positive for Covid-19 on return from vacation in Malta

