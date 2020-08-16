Italian government orders closure of nightclubs

A view of the Milanese nightlife along the Corso Sempione and Arco della Pace, in Milan, northern Italy, early 12 July 2020. Nightlife has returned to Milan amid restrictions due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER

The Italian government moved to make masks mandatory between 18:00 and 6:00 in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus after recording more than 600 cases in a single day, Euronews reports.

The country also closed nightclubs amid the uptick in cases. Vacationers in Rome coming from Croatia, Greece, Malta or Spain are also now tested for coronavirus upon arrival in the country.

The minister for the economy, while stating the fact that the closure of discos will impact the economy, is a must to avoid going back to the situation Italy faced in March.

ANSA / Euronews

