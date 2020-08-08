Italian government adopts €25 billion economic rescue package

epa08590707 Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (R) with Italian Economy Minister, Roberto Gualtieri, attend a press conference at the end of the Cabinet for the decree law August (dl Agosto) at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, 07 August 2020. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI / POOL

The Italian government Friday adopted a new set of economic measures, worth €25 billion, including an extension of wage subsidies and a ban on layoffs, along with a further relaxation of coronavirus containment measures.

“With these measures we mainly protect employment, support workers, businesses, ease tax deadlines for citizens and businesses, help regions, local authorities and the South,” Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said at a press conference.

Politico

