Italian government adopts €25 billion economic rescue package
Reading Time: < 1 minute
The Italian government Friday adopted a new set of economic measures, worth €25 billion, including an extension of wage subsidies and a ban on layoffs, along with a further relaxation of coronavirus containment measures.
“With these measures we mainly protect employment, support workers, businesses, ease tax deadlines for citizens and businesses, help regions, local authorities and the South,” Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said at a press conference.
Politico
