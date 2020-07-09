Italian authorities seize migrant rescue boat Sea-Watch 3

A file photo of the Sea-Watch 3 search-and-rescue ship entering the port of Catania, Italy. EPA-EFE/ORIETTA SCARDINO

Authorities in Italy have seized a boat operated by a German NGO that last month rescued more than 200 people stranded at sea, because it did not comply with safety rules.

Migrant rescue ships were banned from docking in Italian ports until July 31 in April because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those saved at sea are now transferred onto large ferries which must wait off the country’s coast.

Sea-Watch 3, managed by German non-governmental organisation Sea-Watch e.V., had moored in the port of Porto Empedocle.

The 200 passengers, who were mainly African, were moved to the Italian ferry Moby Zaza, where 28 tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the coast guard said an inspection of the boat had found a number of irregularities that threatened the safety of those on board which must be fixed before operations can resume.

