It took us 12 years to build Airbnb, and we almost lost everything in 4 to 6 weeks – Airbnb CEO

“Tourism as we knew it is over. I don’t want to say that the journey is over, but rather that the model we knew has died and will not return.” Brian Chesky, the CEO of Airbnb, spoke about the global impact of Covid-19 on tourism trends and how it impacted the company.

“It took us 12 years to build Airbnb, and we lost almost everything in four to six weeks,” Chesky said in an interview on CNBC, indicating that the company was preparing to go public this year, and now that is up in the air.

He said that Airbnb faces an uncertain future due to fears of outbreaks that are already being experienced around the world, adding,

“Tourism as we knew it is over. I don’t want to say that the journey is over, but rather that the model we knew has died and will not return. We are going to get in our cars, drive a few kilometers to a small community and stay in a house.

