Istanbul returns on GP calendar after nine year absence

Turkey’s Istanbul Park will host a Grand Prix for the first time since 2011 this year as Formula 1 announced four more races have been added to the 2020 calendar.

The Turkish Grand Prix will be raced on November 15, just before a back-to-back races in Bahrain, with the Bahrain Grand Prix on November 26 followed by the Sakhir Grand Prix on December 6.

The season concluding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take place at the Yas Marina Circuit on December 13.

Formula 1 also confirmed that the Chinese Grand Prix, which was originally postponed, will be cancelled this year, meaning there will be 17 races this season.

A statement from Formula 1 said: “We can confirm that Turkey, Bahrain (hosting two races), and Abu Dhabi will be part of the revised season and want to express our thanks to the hard work of all our promoters and partners in making this 17-race season possible.

“Sadly, we will not be racing in China this season and want to thank our partner Juss Sports for their support and engagement in recent months and hugely look forward to returning to Shanghai next year.”

