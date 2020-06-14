Israel’s infections rise as economy and schools reopen

Muslim worshipers enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's old city. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israel has noted a spike in coronavirus cases as schools, businesses, restaurants, bars, tourist attractions and other establishments reopen, the Haaretz newspaper reports.

177 schools and educational institutions throughout the country have closed after 493 students and teachers tested positive, and 25,821 people within the Israeli education system are currently in preventative quarantine.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu tested negative for coronavirus after three of his security personnel tested positive, and an employee at President Reuven Rivlin’s residence also tested positive on Saturday.

18,972 infections have so far been recorded in the country, rising by 177 since Friday. 300 people have died.

In the West Bank and East Jerusalem, 597 people tested positive and two people have died. In the Gaza Strip, 72 people were diagnosed, and one person has died.

