Israeli tanks shelled Hamas positions in Gaza

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Israeli tanks shelled Hamas positions early on Saturday, hours after it said a rocket was launched at southern Israel.

A statement from the military said the Israeli “tanks targeted Hamas military posts in the southern Gaza Strip” in response to Friday’s fire.

The rocket, which set off sirens in southern Israel, was intercepted by air defences without causing any casualties or damage, it said.

Gaza security sources told AFP news agency Israeli tank fire targeted Hamas observation posts east of Rafah and east of Khan Younis, causing no casualties.

Israel has bombed Gaza almost daily since August 6 in response to the launch of balloons fitted with firebombs, or, less frequently, rockets.

Al Jazeera

Like this: Like Loading...