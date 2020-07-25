Israeli helicopters target 3 outposts in Syria, causing two injuries
Israeli helicopters targeted three outposts in the Quneitra area of southwest Syria with anti-tank guided missiles, causing two injuries and some fires, the Syrian state news agency reported on Friday, quoting a military source.
The Times of Israel Syrian state news agency SANA said the strikes injured two soldiers, hit three sites and caused fires. Quoting Arabic media reports, it adds that missiles had hit anti-aircraft batteries near Quneitra in the Syrian Golan Heights.
“The IDF holds the Syrian regime responsible for the fire against Israel earlier today,” the army said in a statement. “The IDF will continue operating with determination and will respond to any violation of Israeli sovereignty.”
The incidents came amid heightened tensions between Israel and the Hezbollah terror group, which maintains a presence in the Syrian Golan Heights, after one of the organization’s fighters was killed in an airstrike attributed to Israel on Monday night.
Reuters / EPA / Times of Israel
