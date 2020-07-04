Israel passes 10,000 patients mark, 1,130 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours

A man walk at Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Israel hit another record on Friday evening, as the Health Ministry reported that 1,130 people were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus the day before. The nation passed the figure of 10,000 patients for the first time since the pandemic began.

Among the now 10,060 sick patients (17,669 of Israel’s 28,055 patients have already recovered), some 77 are in serious condition – a number that has continued to grow in the past week.

Moreover, the death toll is rising, reaching 326 on Friday morning.

The new number of patients was released as a series of restrictions were rolled out at 8 a.m. on Friday morning. Event halls, bars, clubs and prayer houses will be limited to 50 attendees. Any other gatherings in closed spaces are now limited to 20 people

Read more via The Jerusalem Post

Like this: Like Loading...

Related