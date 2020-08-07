Israel institute to start COVID-19 vaccine trials in humans soon

People wearing masks pass at the ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Romama in Jerusalem, Israel. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

An Israeli research institute that is overseen by the Defence Ministry intends to begin human trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine as early as October, Defence Minister Benny Gantz announced.

The Israel Institute of Biological Research (IIBR) would start the trials in conjunction with the Health Ministry after a series of Jewish holidays ends in October, Gantz said. The IIBR has been working on a vaccine for six months and began animal trials in March.

“All the initial experiments that have been successful … give great hope,” Gantz said after touring the institute in Ness Ziona, about 25 km (15 miles) south of Tel Aviv.

Shmuel Shapira, the IIBR’s director, said: “There is an excellent vaccine …We have the product in hand.”

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman visited the institute’s bio-chemical defence laboratory last month and was briefed on a coronavirus vaccine prototype for which it is seeking preliminary U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulation.

COVID-19 infections have spiked in Israel in recent weeks to reach 78,500, with 569 deaths.

