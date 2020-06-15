Tue. Jun 16th, 2020

Israel in talks to buy coronavirus vaccine from Moderna

15th June 2020

The Moderna Inc., headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Israel is in advanced talks with Moderna Inc to buy its coronavirus vaccine that is entering the final stage of testing, leading Israeli news website YNET reported.

YNET, quoting unnamed officials at Israel’s Health Ministry, did not report further details. A ministry spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Moderna confirmed on Thursday it planned to start a trial of 30,000 volunteers for its vaccine in July.

Via Reuters

