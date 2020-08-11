Israel closes Gaza crossing after Palestinians launch incendiary balloons

epa08595379 A Palestinian inspects a damaged construction used as a house, on the outskirts of the West Bank City of Jenin, 10 August 2020. Israeli forces on 10 August demolished a residential house made of bricks and a water well in the village of Faraseen, west of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, said a local official. Israeli forces raided the town almost 10 days ago and distributed around 36 demolition notices against the entire village's homes, structures and water wells. The village has a population of almost 200 they received a demolition warning from the Israeli civil administration claiming the Palestinians do not have the Israeli needed permissions in area C. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Israel on Tuesday closed one of its main border crossings with the Gaza Strip after Palestinians launched incendiary balloons that set fire to areas on the Israeli frontier.

Israeli media reported that more than 30 fires were set around border communities by balloons carrying incendiary devices launched from Gaza.

“Kerem Shalom Crossing will be closed for the passage of all goods, with the exception of the entry of essential humanitarian equipment and fuel,” Israel‘s Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Kerem Shalom is one of three main Gaza border crossings with Israel and Egypt, but it is where most goods pass through daily.

Palestinian officials said the closure in particular affected construction materials.

Gaza is run by Hamas, an Islamist group that Israel and the West designate a terrorist organization. Citing security concerns, Israel maintains tight control over its land and sea borders. Egypt also restricts movement in and out of Gaza.

via Reuters

