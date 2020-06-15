Israel approves ‘Trump Heights’ settlement

A file photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the unveiling of the sign of the new settlement that approved by the Israeli cabinet earlier today and will be called 'Trump Heights', during an official ceremony in Bruchim-Kela Alon Golan Heights, 16 June 2019. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Israel began preparations for a new settlement in the Golan Heights named after US President Donald Trump, following Israeli government approval on Sunday.

“We will start today with practical steps to construct Ramat Trump in the Golan Heights,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.

Ramat Trump in Hebrew translates as Trump Heights in English.

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed it in 1981. Most of the international community considers the move, and Israeli settlements in the territory, illegal under international law.

But Trump signed an executive order in March 2019 recognizing the Golan Heights as Israeli territory.

As a gesture of appreciation, Netanyahu unveiled plans to develop a plot of land next to the small settlement of Qela, based in the Golan Heights, and name it after the US president.

Under the plans, approved by the government on Sunday, 8 million shekels ($2.3 million, €2.04 million) have been earmarked for developing Qela.

